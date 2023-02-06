After RSS HQ, now Mental and Mayo Hospitals receive ‘Bomb Threat Call’ in Nagpur

Nagpur: After Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters (HQ) in December last year, some unidentified caller on Monday threatened to blow up Mental Hospital and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College commonly known as Mayo Hospital.

According to police sources, the called was revived on Police Helpline Number 112. Following the call, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad were summoned and conducted a thorough checking of both the premises but nothing suspicious was found.

As a precautionary measures, patrolling has been intensified in the hospital vicinities. Cops are are tracking the phone number to identify the caller.

It may be recalled that back in January, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office also received three threat calls.

