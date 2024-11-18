Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Injured in Stone-Pelting Incident Near Katol

Advertisement

Nagpur:Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured in a shocking incident of stone-pelting on Katol-Jalalkheda Road near raliway crossing near Bel fata late Monday evening. Deshmukh was returning to Katol via the Tinkheda-Bhishnur route after concluding a rally in Narkhed when unidentified individuals attacked his vehicle with heavy stone pelting.

Eyewitnesses reported significant damage to Deshmukh’s vehicle during the attack. Deshmukh sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Katol for emergency treatment. His condition is currently being assessed, and further medical interventions are underway.

Local police have been alerted and have started an investigation into the incident. The motive and identities of the attackers remain unclear, and more details are awaited. Security has been heightened in the area to prevent further escalation.

This incident has caused a stir in the region, with supporters and political leaders demanding a thorough investigation and swift action against the perpetrators.