Former District Judge Adv. Madhukarrao Somalwar Passes Away at 95

Nagpur; Adv. Madhukarrao Somalwar, a retired District Judge and the current President of the Somalwar Academy Education Society, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 4:45 a.m. at his residence in Ramdaspeth. He was 95 years old.

A respected figure in the community, Adv. Somalwar also served as the President of the Nikalas Maharaj Devasthan. He leaves behind his son, Mahesh Somalwar, a daughter, a daughter-in-law, grandsons, and a large circle of relatives and friends who mourn his loss.

The funeral procession will commence from his residence at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2024, and proceed to Ambazari Ghat for the last rites.

Adv. Somalwar’s contributions to education and the community will be remembered fondly.

