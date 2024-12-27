Unseasonal Rainfall in Vidarbha: Yellow Alert for Hailstorms Issued

Advertisement













Nagpur: As forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Vidarbha experienced unseasonal rainfall on Friday evening, affecting Nagpur and nearby districts such as Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, and Buldhana. In addition, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for hailstorms on Saturday in districts including Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara, and Amravati.

Friday in Nagpur saw a rare combination of weather conditions. The maximum temperature reached 30°C, which is 1.1°C above normal, while the minimum temperature spiked to 20°C—an extraordinary 7°C above the average for this time of year. With high humidity levels at approximately 70%, the day felt unusually warm and sticky until brief spells of rain provided some respite in the evening. Akola reported the highest rainfall in the region, recording 6mm by evening.

Advertisement

Wenesday Rate Friday 27 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,800/- Gold 22 KT 71,400/- Silver / Kg 89,100/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Here’s the 7-day weather forecast for Nagpur:

Saturday, December 28: Mostly cloudy with a bit of rain. High: 29°C (83°F), Low: 19°C (66°F).

Sunday, December 29: Hazy sun. High: 27°C (81°F), Low: 17°C (62°F).

Monday, December 30: Hazy sun. High: 28°C (82°F), Low: 15°C (59°F).

Tuesday, December 31: Hazy sun. High: 29°C (84°F), Low: 14°C (57°F).

Wednesday, January 1: Hazy sun. High: 30°C (87°F), Low: 12°C (54°F).

Thursday, January 2: Hazy sunshine. High: 30°C (85°F), Low: 12°C (54°F).

Friday, January 3: Hazy sunshine. High: 28°C (83°F), Low: 13°C (55°F).