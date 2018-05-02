Corona takes big leap in Nagpur : 46 cases in single day, Naik Talao new hot-spot

Nagpur: As many as 46 people including a Mahadula resident man who returned from Bihar, tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Friday. Most of them belonged to Naik Talao vicinity, where 15 members of a family tested positive for the virus borne disease.

Besides, several cases from Pachpaoli quarantine centre, Tanga Stand, Seva Sadan Building and Bhagwan Nagar also came to fore. Following this development the cases of virus borne disease have surged to 501.

With the latest development the number of active cases spiked above 100 in the city.

Though nine patients have succumbed to the global pandemic, the silver lining is that around 350 patients have been successfully treated with the disease.