Bhondve’s book ‘‘IAS Chi Paulwaat’ will be pathbreaking for students: Gadkari

Nagpur: “The book ‘IAS Chi Paulwaat’ written by Sanket Bhondve (IAS) would be inspiring and pathbreaking for students as well as youths who aspire to become IAS officers. The book will also help increase the percentage of Maharashtrians in IAS cadre,” said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari was speaking after releasing the book on Wednesday. Present on the occasion virtually include Vice Chancellor of D Y Patil Deemed University Dr P D Patil, Pune’s former Divisional Commissioner Dilip Band and Vishal Soni of Vishwakarma Publishers. Sanket Bhondve is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre. The seventh edition of the book was released on Wednesday.

The Union Minister further said that Sanket received cultural lessons from his parents since childhood. His parents have a great role in moulding Sanket culturally. The book reveals the finer points as how to pass IAS. Therefore the book ‘IAS Chi Paulwaat’ would prove to be inspiring and pathbreaking for the budding students as well as youths who aspire to become IAS officers. “The work done by Sanket Bhondve for betterment of senior citizens and Divyang with a sense of social responsibility is praiseworthy,” Gadkari stated.

Exhorting the political leaders and administration officials to consider financially backward, downtrodden and Divyangs as part of their families, Gadkari said the 5-point formula – determination, commitment, hard work, aim and parental guidance – are key to IAS success. The book has dealt on this aspect meticulously. In a welfare state, the officials should have positivity, transparency, quest for corruption free administration and capacity to take timely decisions. The IAS officer should be quality conscious, Gadkari asserted.



