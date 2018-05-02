Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Jun 20th, 2019

Food with ‘cow dung’ served to patient at GMCH

Nagpur: Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is again in the news for the wrong reasons. The GMCH staff this time has been accused of serving food with ‘cow dung’ to a Chandrapur based patient.

Umesh Pawar, a resident of Chandrapur district had been admitted at GMCH 10 days back. Umesh was accompanied by his spouse during this time. On Wednesday evening, GMCH staff served food to patients. One tiffin was allotted to Umesh. After feeding few bites to Umesh, his spouse found ‘cow dung’ in the meal.

Following which she alerted GMCH staff. All the patients are in distress owing to this terrified incident. In the meantime, the food sample of the objectionable meal has been sent to Government Laboratory for texts.

Despite contacting several times Dr Sajal Mitra, Dean, GMCH was not available to share a word on the issue.

Though there’s nothing new about the irregularities prevaling at GMCH. However, by serving meal with ‘cow dung’ GMCH staff has added another chapter to their dubious distinction.

