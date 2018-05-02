Food-poisoning at school: Shagun Mahila Sanstha lacked FSSAI standards

Nagpur: In the light of food-poisoning among students at Shree Marotrao Mude High School and a complaint lodged by RTE Action Committee, a team of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) carried out inspection at Shagun Mahila Audyogik Sahakari Sanstha which supplied mid-day meal to the school. The inspection was undertaken under Schedule 4 and found a number of flaws and shortcomings in the kitchen of the Shagun Mahila Audyogik Sahakari Sanstha. Parents had also complained of insects in the mid-day meal provided at the school.

During the inspection, the premises of Shagun Mahila Audyogik Sahakari Sanstha, functioning from Plot No. 10, East High Court Road, Ramdaspeth, was found not adhering to FSSAI standards. Food articles were found placed haphazardly and not one foot above the floor. Lizards, spider webs were noticed on the roof of kitchen. The persons cooking the food were found wiith no health certificates. It is mandatory to put up NOC from NMC’s Health Department at the premises but it was lacking.

The Chairman of RTE Action Committee Shahid Sharif said that total 34 shortcomings were found as far as FSSAI standard is concerned.

In the meanwhile, NMC has terminated the contract of Shagun Mahila Audyogik Sahakari Sanstha for supply of mid-day meal following food-poisoning incident at Shree Marotrao Mude High School, Hudkeshwar Road. About 32 students of the school are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) since February 7 after they were referred to the hospital after complaining of pain in stomach. The women’s self-help group (SHG) had supplied 40 kg rice and 20 kg vegetable to school at 2.30 pm under mid-day meal scheme. After taking lunch, at 3.30 pm, the students complained of headache, sensation of vomiting, pain in stomach. Acting swiftly, teachers rush them to GMCH. At present, 32 children, including 21 boys and 11 girls, are under observation at the hospital.

A team of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) was informed about the food-poisoning on February 7 evening. They rushed to school and took samples of food supplied for mid-day meal and lab report is yet to be received.