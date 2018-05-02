Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Feb 10th, 2020

    2-yr old boy falls into nullah in MIDC, dies

    Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a 2-year old boy lost his life after falling into nullah water in MIDC police jurisdiction on Sunday evening.

    The deceased kid has been identified as Anshu, son of Sohanlal Khuddan, resident of Jagtap Layout, Amar Nagar, near Hanuman Temple, MIDC.

    On Sunday around 6 pm, Anshu was playing in front of his house. While playing, Anshu fell into a nearby nullah and suffered serious injuries. He was immediately taken to Shalinitai Meghe Hospital, Wanadongri, but doctors declared Anshu brought dead.

    MIDC Woman PSI Kokne, based on information provided by Sohanlal Khuddan (47), registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter further.

