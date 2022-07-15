‘Fly Ash’ in Kanhan river: Operations from Kanhan WTP stopped

Advertisement

North & East Nagpur: 28 ESR’s from 4 zones of Aasi Nagar , Nehru Nagar, Satranjipura & Lakadganj affected.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE

Nagpur: Despite incessant rains lashed the city since last few days, however citizens of North and East Nagpur especially from 28 ESR’s located in 4 zones of Satranjipura, Lakadganj, Aasi Nagar and Nehru Nagar zone. are facing severe drinking water supply issues. Reason….Since July 10, Nagpur Municipal corporation and Orange City Water have been forced to stop pumping from Kanhan Water Treatment Plant (WTP) repeatedly following large amounts of ‘fly ash’ that is getting mixed in Kanhan river.

Advertisement

Due to incessant rainfall since 10th July , the Kanhan River is in full spate. However the flowing river water changed colour to ‘grey’ due to the contamination of fly ash slurry in it. The source of this fly ash slurry was traced back to the ash pond of Khaperkheda Thermal Power station. On the 10 July morning at around 3.30 AM substantial fly ash was observed in the river near the intake well on the right bank of the Kanhan river by the vigilant NMC-OCW Kanhan WTP officials .Since then alert NMC_OCW Kanhan WTP officials are keeping continuous watch on Kanhan river.

It must be mentioned here that No Water Treatment plant is designed to treat ‘fly ash’ mix water, that is the reason the Kanhan plant operations had to be stopped. The fly ash mix water is dangerous for human health so as a precautionary measure all the intake well pumps in Dry Well on the right bank of Kanhan River were stopped. Treated water pumping was also stopped and the entire WTP was cleaned & flushed out. Since July 1, 0 fly ash is coming to the Kanhan river on a daily basis and pumping from Kanhan WTP is being stopped on regular intervals.

Taking cognizance of the menace of Fly ash contamination in the Kanhan river the ED, NESL Ms Shweta Banerjee called the meeting of Khaperkheda Thermal Power station( KTPS) officials at her office on Thursday, 14th July, 2022. ED , NESL instructed the Officials to take necessary action and stop the overflow of fly ash slurry into the Kanhan river.

The KTPS officials have assured that they will take necessary actions to prevent the overflow from the ash pond. Today as per directions of Ho.Municipal Commissioner , NMC officials along with OCW & MPCB officials visited the fly ash sites.

But it is also a fact that due to the Fly ash contaminated river water the pumping from the Kanhan WTP has been stopped resulting in restricted or no water supply in the consumer households since July 10 and literally No water since July 14 onwards which is fed through the Kanhan feeder mains. Almost 28 ESR’s that receive water supply from Kanhan WTP receiving low pressure, restricted or sometimes no water supply are : AshiNagar Zone : Bezonbagh ESR , Binaki -Existing , Binaki-1&2 , Indora-1&2, Bezonbagh,

Gamdoor DT, Akashwani DT, & Jaswant Talkies DT ESR command areas Satranjipura Zone: Bastarwadi-1 , 2A & 2B ,Shanti Nagar ESR, Wanjari (Vinoba Bhave Nagar) , Itabhatti Square DT, Nehru Nagar Zone: Nandanvan (Old), Nandanvan I, II, , Sakkardara, I, II, III, Tajbagh ESR & Kharabi ESR. Lakadganj Zone: Bhandewadi, Deshpande LayOut (Bharatwada), Lakadganj, Minimata Nagar,

Subhan Nagar ESR, Kalamana ESR and Pardi I & Pardi II

Further as 28 ESR’s are already badly affected following fly ash in Kanhan river issues, water supply through Tankers will also be not possible in affected areas., informed NMC-OCW officials It may be mentioned here NMC-OCW officials are putting hard efforts to resolve the unnatural issue that has been cropped up and appeal people from affected areas to cooperate

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement