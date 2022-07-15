DPS : World Youth Skills Day at Mihan

Advertisement

Delhi Public School, MIHAN celebrated the World Youth Skills Day. In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared 15 July as World Youth Skills Day, to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

Hence school organized a talk on ‘Entrepreneurial Skills’ for the students of Grade IX and X. Mr VikasTembhare who is a Founder & Managing Partner DTORR Indiaspoke about developing amindset of entrepreneurship in young students by practicingco-creation to find the innovative ideas. With examples he laid the importance of user friendly experience for design thinking.

He also mentioned the key initiatives taken by Govt. of India for budding entrepreneurs such as Make in India, Mudra Yojna etc. He mentioned that students should participate in Start-ups Melasand highlighted about the awards and recognition given to budding entrepreneurs. Students actively participated in the discussion and gained a lot from the session.

