Flouting Covid norms at wedding to attract Rs 25k fine, at first; sealing of venue if mistake repeated: NMC Chief

Nagpur: Acting tough on the rampant violation of Covid norms at wedding venues, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Radhakrishnan B has decided to adopt stringent measures to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) on Thursday.

The NMC Chief has decided to increase the fine from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 for violations of Covid-19 guidelines in marriage ceremonies. He further added provisions of sealing the venue if the owner found violating the Covid norms again, in the order issued by him.

The hotels, halls and lawns providing venues for weddings should update the Zonal Assistant Commissioner of the NMC regarding the schedule of the ceremonies.

The squad of Zonal Assistant Commissioner, Nuisance Detection Squad and officials of Nagpur Police would be conducting surprise checks of the venues, the order stated.

Besides, Covid appropriate behaviour is must, the order mentioned.