Encroachments removed from Sitabuldi, 15 handcarts confiscated

Nagpur: The Anti-Encroachment Squad of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Wednesday, removed encroachments between Munje Chowk and Jhasi Rani Chowk. The squad also confiscated 15 handcarts during the action initiated.

The anti-encroachment drive started from Anand Talkies Chowk and moved towards Munje Chowk.

The encroachers were seen occupying a major section of the busy road by placing handcarts, not only on the sidewalks but also on the roadside too. This has contributed to heavy traffic chaos here every other day.

The Anti-Encroachment Squad started the seizure operation soon after the arrival. This has sparked a tense situation in the vicinity where some encroachers also protest. However, the squad removed the encroachments and seized 15 handcarts.