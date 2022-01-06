Beware Covidiots! Defying Covid norms to attract Rs 10k fine, sealing of establishment in Nagpur

Nagpur: Acting tough on Covidiots, the Nagpur Police Chief Amitesh Kumar ordered stringent measures to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and proposed Rs 10,000 fine besides, sealing of establishments when found flouting Covid norms.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) Kumar said that as per the Covid guidelines issued by the State Government, hotels/restaurants can cater only 50% of its patrons. Similarly, maximum 50 people shall be permitted during any wedding ceremony or other social gathering. The cops have enabled with complete authority to enforce the preventive measure. Nagpur Police can seal the establishment and also collect a fine of Rs 10,000 in this connection.

Notably, the Top Cop informed that the teams have been formed in all fine zones to take necessary action at the hotel/restaurants or marriage halls. Hotels/restaurants will be opened till 12 midnight while marriage halls will be open till 11 pm, he mentioned.