Construction of cancer institute in Nagpur GMCH in limbo!

Nagpur: When it comes to hogging publicity regarding free medical treatment to the poor, all the public representatives keep making big announcements. But shocking information has come to the fore that the ruling party in the state is reluctant to have a state-of-the-art system for cancer treatment in Nagpur Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
It may be remembered that administrative approval of Rs.76.10 crore has been given for the construction of a separate system/institution for the treatment of cancer in the GMCH premises. With this expenditure, the construction of the Cancer Institute here was to start in February 2022. The responsibility of construction was given to Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA). The tender was published in January 2022.
The contractor was also awarded the work. The funds were to be made available to the government within 120 days from the date of publication of the tender. But, the funds were not made available. Now the fixed period of tender has also elapsed. Therefore, the construction can start only after the fresh tender process for the building of the institute is started.
If the ruling party in the state wants to set up a cancer institute in the GMCH campus, then they will have to take permission from the ‘High Power Committee’. It seems very unlikely?
It is noteworthy that in the year 2012, the then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan had approved the proposal of starting a cancer institute in Nagpur Medical College and Hospital following Dr. Krishna Kamble giving priority to the struggle against cancer. After that BJP came to power in the state. Afterwards, an attempt was made to move the Cancer Institute to Aurangabad, against which Dr. Krishna Kamble moved the court.
The court had in 2017 directed to set up the institute within two years. After that the state government gave an amount of Rs 23 crore for the purchase of equipment in lieu of the construction of the institute. Since there was no building, all the money was lying with Haffkins. In 2019, as soon as the government changed, the construction plan of the institute was approved. The Corona crisis in 2020 has delayed work for two years. The funds given by the State Government are currently deposited in the account of the Divisional Commissionerate.