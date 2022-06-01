Construction of cancer institute in Nagpur GMCH in limbo!

Advertisement

Nagpur: When it comes to hogging publicity regarding free medical treatment to the poor, all the public representatives keep making big announcements. But shocking information has come to the fore that the ruling party in the state is reluctant to have a state-of-the-art system for cancer treatment in Nagpur Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

It may be remembered that administrative approval of Rs.76.10 crore has been given for the construction of a separate system/institution for the treatment of cancer in the GMCH premises. With this expenditure, the construction of the Cancer Institute here was to start in February 2022. The responsibility of construction was given to Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA). The tender was published in January 2022.