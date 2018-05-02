Floor test in Puducherry today, CM meets MLAs

Amid a political crisis in the Union Territory, a floor test in Puducherry Assembly will talk place on Monday as per directions of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

This comes after two Congress MLAs A John Kumar and Lakshmi Narayanan and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA K Venkatesan resigned from their assembly membership.

The Lt Governor ordered a floor test in assembly on February 22.

Puducherry is going to assembly polls later this year.

The dates are yet to be announced.

Ahead of the floor test, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy held a meeting with Congress and DMK MLAs to discuss further strategy on Sunday.