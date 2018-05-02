    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Feb 22nd, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Floor test in Puducherry today, CM meets MLAs

    Amid a political crisis in the Union Territory, a floor test in Puducherry Assembly will talk place on Monday as per directions of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

    This comes after two Congress MLAs A John Kumar and Lakshmi Narayanan and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA K Venkatesan resigned from their assembly membership.

    The Lt Governor ordered a floor test in assembly on February 22.

    Puducherry is going to assembly polls later this year.

    The dates are yet to be announced.

    Ahead of the floor test, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy held a meeting with Congress and DMK MLAs to discuss further strategy on Sunday.

