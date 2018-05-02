Maharashtra School Admission 2021 under the RTE to commence from next week, Check Admission Details Here

The Maharashtra state government is likely to begin the admission process under the Right to Education (RTE) quota next week. According to the RTE quota, 25 percent of the total number of seats will be available for the 2021-22 academic session.

School not registering within the time limit

According to reports many of the schools eligible to intake the students under the RTE Quota are not registering within the time limit considering which the department has extended the entire Maharashtra School Admission 2021 process. The revised admission schedule is expected to be released by next week.

The Maharashtra Education Department was scheduled to begin the Maharashtra School Admission 2021 online from February 9, 2021, while the registration process for the parents is until February 26, 2021. Only selected candidates will be able to submit their documents from March 9 to 26, 2021.

One lottery process for admissions

Only one lottery process will be conducted this year for the admissions under the RTE quota and as soon as the lottery process concludes the waitlist for the vacant seats will be released in schools across the state.

After the waiting list is released the students will be able to take admissions against vacant seats and in case there are any vacant seats available after the admission process, the remaining students will be allotted seats on a lottery basis.

Officials from the state Education Department the registration process for Maharashtra School Admission 2021 is still undergoing and the department will complete the registration process and verification by next week. The online portal will open next week for the Maharashtra School Admission 2021 under the RTE Quota.