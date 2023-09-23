Flood situation leaves trail of destruction in Nagpur, 70-year-old woman, 14 cattle die in separate incide

Nagpur: In a sudden deluge, the Second Capital of the State experienced an unprecedented downpour on the midnight of September 23, leading to severe flooding in several parts of the city.

Tragically, the flood claimed one life in Nagpur city. Mirabai Pilley, aged 70, a resident of Mahesh Nagar, Nagpur, lost her life in the floodwaters. Additionally, 14 cattle (12 large, 2 small) succumbed to the calamity in separate incidents.

According to reports from MAHAVEDH Nagpur, the rainfall recorded at key locations was staggering – Nagpur airport received 111 mm, Sitaburdi recorded 111 mm, and Pardi registered 103 mm, averaging a total of 108.3 mm.

The Ambazari Lake, Nag Nadi, Piwali Nadi, and local Nala overflowed, resulting in a critical flood situation, particularly affecting low-lying areas in proximity to Ambazari Lake and Nag Nadi. Neighborhoods including Dharampeth, Shankar Nagar, Ambazari NIT, Zhasi Rani square, Panchsheel square, Kanchipura, Cotton Market, and Lakadhanj were submerged, with water infiltrating homes.

Swift action was taken to rescue stranded individuals, with the NMC fire team, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and Apada Mitra teams being deployed for the operation. The combined efforts led to the successful rescue of 349 individuals from various locations.

The flood has also resulted in property damage, with assessments currently underway. Needy evacuees have been relocated to shelter homes established in Municipal Corporation Schools. Adequate provisions of food, water, and medical supplies have been arranged to cater to their immediate needs.

The situation remains under continuous monitoring as authorities work tirelessly to address the aftermath of this natural disaster.

