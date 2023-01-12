Bank of Maharashtra sanitation worker arrested for Rs 58.95 lakh FD fraud in Nagpur



Nagpur: Sakkardara Police arrested a temporary sanitation worker of Bank of Maharashtra, New Subhedar Layout Branch, in a fixed deposit fraud in which funds to the tune of Rs 58.95 lakh invested by account holders at the bank were swindled by him allegedly in connivance with some others.

The accused, Vipin Deviprasad Kashyap (30), a resident of Plot No 39, near Rajapeth Bus Stop, Hudkeshwar, was taken into custody for committing a fraud, forgery and impersonation with the intention of cheating the bank. Masquerading as a bank employee, Kashyap often used to ‘help’ the account holders visiting the bank in filling up credit and debit slips and other forms. After winning their trust, Kashyap allegedly in connivance with some other bank workers, allured them to invest in a fixed deposit scheme. He filled up the forms for fixed deposit by taking the customers signature on them and submitted them to the bank between November 18, 2021 and December 17, 2022.

However, instead of delivering the original fixed deposit receipts to the investors, he issued them fake ones. Kashyap then transferred the amount to some known person’s account through RTGS. His known account holder then withdrew the cash and handed over the same to Kashyap. He also illegally transferred some money in his own account and withdrew it after some time.

The fraud came to fore after some account holders brought anomalies to the notice of Bank Manager Piyush Bhagirath Ram Dhote (35). “Between November 2021 and December 2022, Kashyap filled the required form for fixed deposits of account holders coming to the bank, and after obtaining the signatures of account holders, deposited the money into the account of people who knew him and transferred the amount to the account through RTGS,” revealed the inquiry carried out by the bank. Later, Kashyap reportedly issued fake fixed deposit certificates to account holders, police said.

As many as 20 account holders have been duped by Kashyap and others so far. Following a complaint lodged by Piyush Thote (35), Bank Manager, police registered a case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Penal Code against Kashyap and others.

