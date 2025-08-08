Flight Suspensions Raise Questions: Is Nagpur’s Airport Growth Story on Track?

Advertisement



Nagpur: At a time when Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur is poised for a major transformation under GMR’s ambitious expansion plans, the sudden suspension of three key flights has left many wondering about the city’s aviation future.

Recently, Star Air discontinued its Nagpur–Kolhapur service, just two months after its launch. The reason? Passenger response was far below expectations. Sources reveal that the route saw very few bookings, making it unsustainable.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has halted its operations to Nashik and Lucknow, citing operational challenges. These moves significantly cut down regional connectivity for Nagpur flyers, affecting both leisure and business travel.

The timing of these decisions is striking. GMR has promised a leap in airport infrastructure and connectivity, aiming to position Nagpur as a major aviation hub. Yet, the withdrawal of flights paints a contrasting picture — one of demand shortfalls, operational hurdles, and market uncertainties.

Local business owners and frequent travelers have expressed concern, pointing out that reduced connectivity could slow the city’s growth momentum. If Nagpur aspires to be a central node in India’s air network, sustainable routes and consistent services will be just as crucial as infrastructure upgrades.

The question now is clear: As the runways and terminals prepare for expansion, will the skies over Nagpur see more opportunities — or more cancellations?