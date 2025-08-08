Advertisement



Nagpur: From gang rivalries leading to high-profile murders, to major cybercrime crackdowns and civic concerns over water supply and road safety, the city has seen a flurry of developments in the past 24 hours. Police action against corruption, repeat offenders, and illegal activities continues, while the High Court takes note of public safety hazards. In other updates, rare wildlife sightings, upcoming city events, and today’s gold rates and horoscope add to the day’s highlights.

Top News Highlights

Crime and Law & Order

Gang Rivalry Killings: Samir Sheikh alias ‘Yeda Shamsher’ and another notorious criminal were murdered in separate incidents; police suspect gang rivalry in one case.

Samir Sheikh alias ‘Yeda Shamsher’ and another notorious criminal were murdered in separate incidents; police suspect gang rivalry in one case. Corruption Probe: ACB files case against a Police Sub-Inspector and a Head Constable for alleged bribery in a land dispute.

ACB files case against a Police Sub-Inspector and a Head Constable for alleged bribery in a land dispute. Habitual Offenders Banished: Seven repeat offenders have been expelled from Nagpur and surrounding areas.

Seven repeat offenders have been expelled from Nagpur and surrounding areas. Cybercrime Crackdown: Nagpur Cyber Police arrest Odisha suspect in ₹19.90 lakh money laundering case. Nagpur resident loses ₹23.71 lakh to threats and fake promises. 60-year-old Bhubaneswar man arrested for defrauding Nagpur resident.

Gambling Den Busted: Illegal betting center exposed in Jaripatka.

Illegal betting center exposed in Jaripatka. Major Robberies/Thefts: ₹26.45 lakh cash and gold stolen in Friends Colony; house help suspected. Interstate burglary gang busted; stolen property worth ₹11 lakh recovered. In Koradi, ₹3.52 lakh worth of cash and gold stolen.

Murder Investigation: Narkhed police arrest man for killing his brother after domestic dispute.

Narkhed police arrest man for killing his brother after domestic dispute. Sex Rackets Busted: Multiple women rescued in raids under Operation Shakti and at a service apartment.

Civic Issues

Water Contamination: Restoration work continues in Swawlambi Nagar and Deendayal Nagar after 10 days of polluted supply.

Restoration work continues in Swawlambi Nagar and Deendayal Nagar after 10 days of polluted supply. Illegal Constructions: Residents allege NIT inaction despite court orders.

Residents allege NIT inaction despite court orders. Road Safety: HC questions safety of cement roads amid heat concerns; uncovered manholes and Pardi flyover gaps flagged.

HC questions safety of cement roads amid heat concerns; uncovered manholes and Pardi flyover gaps flagged. Property Tax Amnesty: NMC waives 100% penalty for slum dwellers under 2025 scheme.

Accidents and Safety

Fatal Accidents: Four children killed, two injured in Gadchiroli truck mishap. Multiple fatalities in separate road accidents within 24 hours. Elderly man dies in Wadi hit-and-run.

Zipline Mishap: Nagpur girl critically injured in Manali adventure park; negligence alleged.

Nagpur girl critically injured in Manali adventure park; negligence alleged. School Bus Safety: 837 school buses found without fitness certificates.

Other News

Luxury Wellness Township: India’s first Mayr-based township launched in Saoner.

India’s first Mayr-based township launched in Saoner. Tiranga Marathon: NMC to host event on August 12 under Central campaign.

NMC to host event on August 12 under Central campaign. Wildlife: Rare black panther pair spotted in Lendezhari-Mogarkasa forest.

Rare black panther pair spotted in Lendezhari-Mogarkasa forest. Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express: Concerns over cost, comfort, and timings.

Concerns over cost, comfort, and timings. Industrial Boost: Butibori industries to get piped natural gas from September.

Today’s Gold Rates (Nagpur)

22 Carat: ₹62,800 per 10 grams

₹62,800 per 10 grams 24 Carat: ₹68,550 per 10 grams

