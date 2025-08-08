Yellow Alert for Vidarbha: Will Relief From the Heat Be Short-Lived?

Advertisement



Nagpur: After more than a week of sweltering heat and sticky humidity, Vidarbha’s residents finally saw clouds gather and rain splash down on Thursday — but will the comfort last?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for August 8 to 10, predicting light rains and thunderstorms across parts of the region. While the showers may offer some temporary relief, weather officials warn that humid conditions are here to stay.

For the past 10 days, day and night temperatures have hovered well above normal. In many districts, mercury levels have climbed past 35°C, making it feel even more oppressive due to humidity levels ranging between 72% and 92%.

Rainfall Highlights (Thursday):

Gadchiroli : 60 mm (highest in Vidarbha this season)

: 60 mm (highest in Vidarbha this season) Bhandara : 23 mm

: 23 mm Chandrapur : 17 mm

: 17 mm Brahmapuri : 7 mm

: 7 mm Nagpur: 5 mm

Top Hotspots Despite Rains:

Akola : 35.8°C (5.9°C above normal)

: 35.8°C (5.9°C above normal) Wardha : 34.5°C (4.1°C above normal)

: 34.5°C (4.1°C above normal) Yavatmal: 34.4°C (6.1°C above normal)

According to IMD, monsoon activity will remain subdued in the coming days. The reason? No low-pressure system is forming over the Bay of Bengal — a crucial trigger for widespread rains in Vidarbha. As a result, only isolated showers are likely in one or two places between August 8 and 10, with no major change in the oppressive humidity.

So while the skies may rumble and the streets may glisten for a few days, Vidarbha’s battle with the heat isn’t over yet.