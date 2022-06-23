Driver escapes unhurt after car’s tyre burst on Wardha road

Advertisement

Nagpur: A woman advocate had a narrow escape after the front wheel of the car she was driving burst, resulting in collision with a truck here, on Thursday.

According to police sources, a woman advocate was driving her Swift Dzire (MH/49/AS/8808). While crossing BharatBenz Service Station, the front wheel of the car reportedly burst. As a result, the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed it into the divider. A truck (MP 28/H/7011) coming from behind then dashed her vehicle. Fortunately, no one was reportedly injured in the incident.