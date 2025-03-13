Flesh trade racket busted at Excel Unisex Salon in Nagpur’s Pratap Nagar

Advertisement



Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch Unit 1 of Nagpur Police raided Excel Unisex Salon in Pratap Nagar on Tuesday and unearthed a sex racket being operated there under the guise of a salon. Cops have arrested two persons involved in the illegal activities.

The Excel Unisex Salon is situated at Savarkar Chowk, Pannase Layout in Pratap Nagar Police jurisdiction. The arrested accused have been identified as Bharat Pyarelal Kashyap (35), a resident of Venkatesh Nagar, Khamla, and Sanjay Umaji Ashtikar (52), from Takia, Dhantoli.

According to police sources, the accused were operating the racket by providing space for customers and forcing women into prostitution. During the raid, police rescued two women from the premises.

Authorities seized ₹19,600 in cash, two mobile phones, and other materials worth a total of ₹75,630. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) at Pratap Nagar Police Station. The accused and the seized items have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint CP Nisar Tamboli, Additional CP (Crime) Sanjay Patil, DCP (Detection) Rahul Maknikar, and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil, with a team led by PI Amol Deshmukh.

The Nagpur Crime Branch continues its crackdown on illegal activities and urged citizens to report any suspicious establishments to help maintain law and order in the city.

