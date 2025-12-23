Five-year-old student leaders kick off GIIS Nagpur’s ZENITH 3.0 annual sports day

Advertisement

Nagpur: Global Indian International School (GIIS), Lava, Nagpur hosted ZENITH 3.0, its Annual Sports Day 2025, bringing together students from Pre-Primary to Grade 8 for a full-day celebration of sports, activities and learning. The event saw 100 percent participation and combined competitive and developmental activities to build focus, teamwork and leadership in students.

ZENITH 3.0 offered a unique platform for learning through sport, with students taking part in basketball, cricket, football, races, martial arts, yoga and pyramid formations. The day began with a Kalbeliya folk welcome dance and themed performances called Fitness Model and Aarambh, setting an energetic tone. Through these activities, children practised collaboration, resilience, decision-making and self-discipline, showing how sports at GIIS support physical, cognitive, social and emotional growth.

Gold Rate 23 dec 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,36,300/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,26,800/- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,10,900/- Platinum ₹ 60,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Sports Meet was inaugurated by five-year-old student leaders, Dhairya Bhattad and Krishika Gupta, highlighting GIIS Nagpur’s commitment to nurturing confidence and responsibility from an early age. Students from Grade 1 onwards presented a martial arts showcase, including a blindfolded karate tile-breaking performance by Agastya Kalwaghe, demonstrating focus, mastery and self-discipline.

Competitive events concluded with Orchid House winning the overall championship, while James Bhonsle of Grade 8 was recognised as Best Athlete, having also won a bronze medal in the 400m at the State-level athletics meet in Aurangabad. These results reflected the school’s emphasis on skill development, competitive exposure and collaborative learning.

The event was attended by Chief Guest Dr. Vijay Bhojraj Datarkar, Principal of Jyotiba College of Physical Education, Nagpur, and Guest of Honour Esther Niroj Kujur, national-level archer, aspiring Paralympian and Nagpur Heroes Award 2024 recipient, who addressed the students on the value of structured physical activity in building long term confidence, resilience and focus.

“At GIIS, our sports programmes are guided by the 9 GEMS framework, a neuroscience-based approach that supports brain and motor skill development from the age of three through play-based, hands-on and screen-free activities. By integrating physical activity into everyday education, the framework helps students strengthen coordination, focus, self-discipline and confidence—laying the foundation for lifelong learning,” said Ms. Nidhi Gupta, Principal, GIIS Nagpur, adding, “Sports play a critical role in building confidence, resilience and leadership in children. Through such platforms, we enable students to discover their strengths, learn teamwork and grow into responsible individuals prepared for the future.”

ZENITH 3.0 underscored what distinguishes Global Indian International School, Nagpur—an education model where sport is purposefully integrated into learning to shape leadership, discipline and confidence. Through structured sports programmes and complete student participation, with a strong emphasis on physical development, GIIS continues to nurture well-rounded individuals prepared not only for academic success, but for life beyond the classroom.

About Global Indian International School

Global Indian International School (GIIS) is part of a global network of premier international schools under Global Schools Group (GSG) – an initiative of Global Schools Foundation (GSF) which has won over 650+ prestigious awards for providing quality education. GIIS operates in 11 countries, with 64 campuses in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, South Korea, Philippines, and Vietnam. Founded in 2002 in Singapore, GIIS offers a range of International and Indian curricula for kindergarten to Grade 12 students. These include the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), Cambridge IGCSE, IB Primary Years Programme, IB Middle Years Programme, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Global Montessori Plus programme.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement