Nature Walk introduces children to rich biodiversity at Ambazari

Nagpur: In today’s fast-paced, technology-driven lifestyle, our connection with nature is gradually weakening. Although elements of nature such as trees, birds, soil and water are still around us, if they are not conserved and protected, future generations may only encounter them in books. With this awareness in mind, the Wild Agile Foundation organised a special Nature Walk on Sunday at Ambazari Biodiversity Park.

The initiative was conducted under the guidance of Dr. Vinita Vyas, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial), Nagpur. Valuable support was extended by the Nagpur Forest Department and the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board, Nagpur.

The walk began at 8.00 a.m. and received an enthusiastic response from citizens who participated along with their children. Stepping away from the hustle and bustle of city life to spend time amidst nature proved to be a special experience for both parents and children. Many participants also experienced firsthand that such a rich and beautiful biodiversity park exists right within their city.

During the Nature Walk, participants were introduced to the concept of biodiversity and its importance in daily life. They were also familiarised with the different types of soil, grasslands, trees, insects, birds and other forms of life found in Ambazari Biodiversity Park. With the aim of helping children not just observe nature but truly understand and experience it, several educational and engaging activities related to wildlife were conducted.

Specially designed games for young children included identifying animal footprints, matching those footprints with pictures of the respective animals, and creating wristbands using fallen flowers, leaves, twigs and seeds. Another major attraction for the children was an activity where they identified animals continent-wise on a world map and placed their pictures in the correct locations.

On this occasion, Round Officer Sunil Fulzhele from Ambazari Biodiversity Park explained to the children about the aquatic weeds growing in Ambazari Lake, how they develop, where they originate from, and their impact on the environment, using simple and easy-to-understand language. During the walk, forest department officials interacted with the children and emphasised the importance of environmental conservation.

The successful organisation of the event was made possible through the efforts of the Wild Agile Foundation team, including Founder Praful Deshmukh, Dipti Pande and Smruti Chobitkar. A special mention goes to Hingna Range Forest Officer Sheetal Karnase, who guided the children on topics related to nature, forest resources and environmental protection. The presence of Forest Guards Hanumant Shinde, Vaishali Lilhare and Sameer Neware added further inspiration to the programme.

Parents who participated in the Nature Walk expressed a strong desire for such initiatives to be organised regularly. Parents Sonali Phatak Nashikkar, Ankita Bhusari and Swapnil Prayagi shared that the experience was enjoyable, informative and helped bring children closer to nature.

