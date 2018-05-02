Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Assembly adjourned for 30 minutes amid BJP uproar over farmers’ compensation

Nagpur: The second day of Winter Session started with adjournment of Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) amid uproar by Opposition BJP members over compensation to farmers.

As the proceedings of the House commenced at 11 am, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis moved an adjournment notice under Rule 57 and demanded discussion on the issue of compensation to affected farmers. Fadnavis reminded the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of his promise to provide Rs 25,000 per hectare as relief to the farmers. With this the entire Opposition stood up and started creating uproar.

Gauging the situation, the Speaker Nana Patole himself stood up and tried to calm the BJP members but Fadnavis continued his speech. Upset over the behaviour of Opposition members, the Speaker reprimanded them and said that the Opposition don’t want to function the House.

Angered by the Speaker’s reprimand, the BJP members trooped into the Well of the House and started waving banners. Patole warned them that action will be taken against the wavers of banners. He also ordered to note down the names of those members who were waving banners.

The situation turned hostile when the Shiv Sena MLA from Buldana tried to snatch a banner. This led to war of words and heckling between the Ruling and Opposition members. Amid the bedlam, the Speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

