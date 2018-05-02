How India’s Gaming Industry is Embracing Livestream Technology

With more than 300 million Indians now playing video games on a regular basis, India is poised to become the next epicentre for the global video gaming industry. Beyond its status as a staggeringly large consumer market, India also benefits from a dynamic local industry.

There are over 400 dedicated video game startups as of 2020, while major global companies such as Rockstar, Tencent, and Electronic Arts have all set up offices in India in recent years. There are many factors that are currently driving the breakneck pace of growth in India’s gaming industry, such as record levels of foreign direct investment (FDI) and an increasing visibility of Indian gaming products on international markets.

However, one factor that cannot be overlooked is the eagerness with which the Indian gaming industry is embracing emerging technologies to foster growth. One of these is Livestream technology, which is being applied in a wide variety of interesting ways across India’s gaming landscape. Read on to find out more.

Source: Pixabay

Livestream Online Casino Gaming

One of the most eager early adopters of Livestream technology has been the $53 billion online casino industry. For several years now, many of the largest operators have pivoted to Livestream services and made them an integral part of their gaming offerings.

In India, this is immediately apparent. Some of the largest real-money gaming platforms that serve India players, such as Royal Panda, now offer dozens of live casino games including roulette, blackjack, poker, and baccarat. Livestream services allow players anywhere in India to play their favourite casino games in real time, with a real, professional dealer, via an interactive live video uplink.

The casino industry has invested heavily in such technology in recent years, in the hope of creating a truly immersive gaming experience that transports players to a glitzy Las Vegas casino, even if they’re playing from their living room in Lucknow. As the ability of Livestream technology to connect gamers in India with high-quality casino gaming experiences anywhere in the world continue to be realised, its adoption will grow.

Source: Pixabay

Gaming Broadcasts and eSports

Another major driver of the growth of Livestream technology in the Indian gaming industry is gamer broadcasting, particularly via streaming platforms YouTube and Twitch. Leaders at YouTube have recently observed and commented on the astonishing growth of gaming Livestream viewership in India, which is now higher than almost anywhere in the world.

Despite barely registering as a blip on the radar five years ago, India is now YouTube’s third-largest market for Livestream gaming services. It has been estimated that over 160 million Indians regularly watch video game live streams, many of whom are drawn to the success of homegrown video gaming influencers such as MortaL and Maxtern, whose broadcasts are typically viewed tens of millions of times.

In addition to dedicated gaming influencers and channels, the rise of eSports in India has further cemented the importance of Livestream technology to the domestic industry. India has emerged as one of the largest eSports markets on the planet, with major Indian tournaments, such as the ESL India Premiership League and ESL One Mumbai, drawing millions of Livestream viewers from every corner of the country.

Many Indian players are among the most well-paid and widely followed in the world, owing partly to the fact that Livestream technology has brought them larger audiences than could have previously been possible. The Indian eSports industry is now estimated to be worth $1.1 billion in annual revenues, as major gaming giants such as Tencent, Google, and APUS continue to invest heavily in what they see as an ultra-high-growth market.

These are just some of the ways that Livestream technology is helping to foster growth within India’s burgeoning video gaming industry. Watch this space to see how things develop in the months and years ahead.