Five including two defense officials caught for ‘Drunken Driving’

Nagpur: In another pro-active action, the vigilant squad of Zone 2 police led by DCP, Vinita Sahu slapped a drunken driving challan of the vehicle at Futala Lake in the wee hours of Thursday. Five men including two from the defense forces were boarded the four-wheeler.

Besides charging the accused driver of Drunken Driving, the cops issued notices to other persons present in the car under Sections 11, 117 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to police sources, the squad of Zone 2 police was on night patrolling duty when they spotted a four wheeler parked in an erratic manner near Futala Lake at around 1.30 am.

The squad led by DCP Sahu then examined the vehicle and found all the persons under influence of liquor. Following which the driver was slapped with Drunken Driving challan and others were issued notices.