VIA LEW members visited industrial tour

Every year as a part of our Entrepreneurship Development Program and to get the opportunity to see manufacturing units and get industrial exposure Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association arranged an “Industrial Tour” of their LEW members to “Sree Adi Vidya Hath Kargha Prakalp”, “Goenka Farm”, “Goenka Switchgears / Goyanka Plywood & Vinear Industry at Mahalgaon, Bhandara Road, Nagpur recently.

A team of 45 LEW Members participated in the industrial tour, which led by Chairperson – LEW, Reeta Lanjewar.

LEW visit started with the blessings and visit of Jain Temple at Kamptee Road. At Sree Adi Vidya Hath Kargha Prakalp, is manufacturing of handmade fabric, Khadi, Cotton Sarees, Pure Cotton Fabric & Organic Cotton. In the spinning mill, which makes khadi and also making of khadi designs were seen.

Next visit was at Goyanka Switch Gear factory where Panels being made for the safety switches, these panels are of different sizes and used for different purposes in industries, for the residential societies, for bungalows etc…

Then members visited Vinear Industry where they could see how an ordinary wood can be turned into designer sheets with the help of different machines.

They also visited Goenkas Organic Farm where they could see different varieties of fruits and vegetables. Members could also see the park by a small train, there was also an amusement park and colourful Water Park.

Industrial tour was wonderful and learning experience for all participants.