Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jan 23rd, 2020

    VIA LEW members visited industrial tour

    Every year as a part of our Entrepreneurship Development Program and to get the opportunity to see manufacturing units and get industrial exposure Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association arranged an “Industrial Tour” of their LEW members to “Sree Adi Vidya Hath Kargha Prakalp”, “Goenka Farm”, “Goenka Switchgears / Goyanka Plywood & Vinear Industry at Mahalgaon, Bhandara Road, Nagpur recently.

    A team of 45 LEW Members participated in the industrial tour, which led by Chairperson – LEW, Reeta Lanjewar.

    LEW visit started with the blessings and visit of Jain Temple at Kamptee Road. At Sree Adi Vidya Hath Kargha Prakalp, is manufacturing of handmade fabric, Khadi, Cotton Sarees, Pure Cotton Fabric & Organic Cotton. In the spinning mill, which makes khadi and also making of khadi designs were seen.

    Next visit was at Goyanka Switch Gear factory where Panels being made for the safety switches, these panels are of different sizes and used for different purposes in industries, for the residential societies, for bungalows etc…

    Then members visited Vinear Industry where they could see how an ordinary wood can be turned into designer sheets with the help of different machines.

    They also visited Goenkas Organic Farm where they could see different varieties of fruits and vegetables. Members could also see the park by a small train, there was also an amusement park and colourful Water Park.

    Industrial tour was wonderful and learning experience for all participants.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Five including two defense officials caught for ‘Drunken Driving’
    Five including two defense officials caught for ‘Drunken Driving’
    Suspecting her character, drunkard man attacks wife with axe in Jaripatka
    Suspecting her character, drunkard man attacks wife with axe in Jaripatka
    Maharashtra News
    अतिक्रमणसंदर्भात तातडीने कारवाई करा!
    अतिक्रमणसंदर्भात तातडीने कारवाई करा!
    उराशी ध्येय बाळगा, मेहनत करा, यश तुमचे आहे
    उराशी ध्येय बाळगा, मेहनत करा, यश तुमचे आहे
    Hindi News
    आपली बस सेवा नहीं बल्कि व्यवसाय
    आपली बस सेवा नहीं बल्कि व्यवसाय
    केवल एक दिन में माल ढुलाई से 9.3 करोड़ रुपए की आय
    केवल एक दिन में माल ढुलाई से 9.3 करोड़ रुपए की आय
    Trending News
    Indigo Mumbai-Nagpur flight makes emergency landing after fire
    Indigo Mumbai-Nagpur flight makes emergency landing after fire
    Abrogation of Art 370 irreversible: Centre to SC
    Abrogation of Art 370 irreversible: Centre to SC
    Featured News
    MNS unveils new saffron flag
    MNS unveils new saffron flag
    Shivteerth Helicopter Ride : Yet another goof up in the air?
    Shivteerth Helicopter Ride : Yet another goof up in the air?
    Trending In Nagpur
    Indigo Mumbai-Nagpur flight makes emergency landing after fire
    Indigo Mumbai-Nagpur flight makes emergency landing after fire
    आपली बस सेवा नहीं बल्कि व्यवसाय
    आपली बस सेवा नहीं बल्कि व्यवसाय
    Five including two defense officials caught for ‘Drunken Driving’
    Five including two defense officials caught for ‘Drunken Driving’
    VIA LEW members visited industrial tour
    VIA LEW members visited industrial tour
    केवल एक दिन में माल ढुलाई से 9.3 करोड़ रुपए की आय
    केवल एक दिन में माल ढुलाई से 9.3 करोड़ रुपए की आय
    Suspecting her character, drunkard man attacks wife with axe in Jaripatka
    Suspecting her character, drunkard man attacks wife with axe in Jaripatka
    अतिक्रमणसंदर्भात तातडीने कारवाई करा!
    अतिक्रमणसंदर्भात तातडीने कारवाई करा!
    उराशी ध्येय बाळगा, मेहनत करा, यश तुमचे आहे
    उराशी ध्येय बाळगा, मेहनत करा, यश तुमचे आहे
    पहले कार्रवाई फिर लीपापोती को संरक्षण
    पहले कार्रवाई फिर लीपापोती को संरक्षण
    नासुप्र में मनाई गई नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस इनकी १२३वी जयंती
    नासुप्र में मनाई गई नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस इनकी १२३वी जयंती
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145