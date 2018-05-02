Five gang members arrested for damaging vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar police have arrested five members of a gang who went on rampage and damaged several vehicles parked in Panchavati Nagar, Dhammadeep Nagar, Guruvar Bazaar, and Indira Nagar localities in the wee hours of Friday. Other members of the gang are being searched.

It may be recalled that a gang of 6-7 hooligans, armed with sticks and swords, created terror in Panchavati Nagar, Dhammadeep Nagar, Guruvar Bazaar, and Indira Nagar localities of North Nagpur. The gang smashed two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked by roadside. The damaged vehicles include a car, a bike, an auto and 18 two-wheelers.

Soon after registering a case, a team of Yashodhara Nagar police, led by ACP P M Karyakarte and Senior PI Deepak Sakhre scanned CCTV footage at the incident spot and the inputs provided by the residents, rounded up the accused named Fardin Khan Mujib Khan alias Sher Khan (19), Kamil Ansari Parvez Alam Ansari (19), Numan Ansari Abdul Karim Anasari alias Chawal, all residents of Indiramata Nagar, Abdul Rashid Abdul Shahid (21) of Dhammadeep Nagar and a juvenile delinquent. Other members of the gang are being searched.

The arrests were made by PSIs S S Darade, Jitendrakumar Bhargav, Assistant PSI R K Patil, ASIs Vinod Solav, Prakash Kale, constable Deepak Dhanorkar, NPCs Santosh Yadav, Nilesh Ghaiwad, Lacmikant Barlinge, Ratnakar Kothe, Vijay Lanjewar, Madhukar Nikhare, Aftaf Sheikh, Praful Chintane, Gajanan Gosavi under the guidance of Additional Police Commissioner (North Region) Mahavarkar, Additional Police Commissioner (Crime) Dr Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane and DCP Zone 5 Neelotpal.