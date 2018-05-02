Department of Computer Science & Engineering Industrial Visit at Persistent System

Nagpur: Computer Science & Engineering Department of Priyadarshini J L College of Engineering has organized an industrial visit for 3rd year students at Persistent system, Nagpur recently to acquaint with the actual working in corporate. During the visit, Technical talk, Facility visit, live project demonstration was arranged for students.

All the students have cleared their queries from company people regarding current trends, technologies need to learn for campus placements. Mr. Sanket Vaidya from Persistent System have interacted with the students and his team guided the students on various topics.

Under the guidance of Principal, Dr. Abhay Shende, the visit has been organized by Dr. Ajit Sao, Training & Placement Officer and Dr. Vijaya Balpande, Head CSE. The Visit was coordinated by Prof. Mausami Sawarkar and Prof. Bharat Dhak.