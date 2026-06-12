Five-foot cobra sparks panic in Nagpur home, rescued from kitchen

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Nagpur: A routine morning turned into a terrifying ordeal for a family in Shankarpur area of Beltarodi in Nagpur when a venomous five-foot cobra was discovered inside their kitchen, triggering panic and chaos in the household.

The incident occurred at around 8 am on Friday when Sharda Santosh, a resident of Shankarpur, was preparing breakfast in her kitchen. To her horror, she spotted a cobra with its hood raised near a kitchen cabinet.

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The sudden sight of the highly venomous reptile left the family stunned. Children present in the house began screaming in fear, while family members rushed out of the kitchen to safety.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, the family immediately contacted the Nagpur Police Control Room, which provided them with the contact details of local snake rescuer Shubham Parale.

Responding swiftly to the emergency call, Parale reached the residence within ten minutes and began searching for the reptile. During the rescue operation, the cobra was found hiding beneath a kitchen cabinet.

The operation proved challenging as the agitated snake reportedly attempted to strike twice while being rescued. However, displaying remarkable courage, experience and caution, the snake rescuer successfully captured the cobra without causing harm to either the reptile or the residents.

The rescue brought immense relief to the frightened family, which had been anxiously waiting outside while the operation was underway.

After the successful capture, the cobra was safely relocated and released into its natural habitat in a forested area near Butibori.

Residents and wildlife volunteers have once again appealed to citizens not to panic or attempt to handle snakes on their own, particularly during the monsoon and pre-monsoon season when reptiles often enter residential areas in search of shelter, water or prey.

The timely intervention of the snake rescuer ensured that a potentially dangerous situation ended without injury, allowing the family to return safely to their home and resume normal life.

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