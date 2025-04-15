Five Arrested in Nagpur Teacher Recruitment Scam

Advertisement



Nagpur: A major breakthrough has been made in the recently exposed fake teacher recruitment scam in Nagpur, as police have arrested five individuals in connection with the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Madane confirmed the arrests and stated that the investigation, which is currently underway based on a preliminary complaint registered at Sadar Police Station, could soon lead to more shocking revelations.

Among those arrested is an individual who posed as a fake school principal. The accused are currently in police custody and being interrogated. Based on their statements, further suspects are expected to be questioned. The police have also begun verifying several new oral and written complaints submitted by citizens who claim to be affected by the scam.

Gold Rate 15April 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,500/- Gold 22 KT 87,000/- Silver / Kg - 95,800/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Interestingly, the scam appears to be spreading beyond Nagpur, with indications of its reach extending into neighboring districts. The police have taken serious note of these leads and plan to launch inquiries in those regions as well. However, no official FIRs have been registered yet in these newly emerging aspects of the case.

In January this year, a separate FIR had been registered with Nagpur Cyber Cell concerning the use of fake “Shalarth IDs” (teacher identity records) involved in the scam. Cyber experts are now examining the digital trail and technical aspects of this angle.

Police are also investigating possible links between this case and a previously known suspect named Parag Pudke. Additionally, they are verifying whether the signatures on forged documents allegedly endorsed by officials are authentic or fabricated. If necessary, those officials may be directly interrogated, sources said.

When asked whether a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be formed for a more thorough and focused probe, DCP Rahul Madane responded that the decision lies with the Commissioner of Police.

Advertisement