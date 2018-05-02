First trip of 16-tonne oxygen tanker reaches Nagpur after Gadkari’s push

Nagpur: Following painstaking efforts put in by Union Minister MP Nitin Gadkari to overcome shortage of oxygen supply in the city, the first trip of 16-tonne oxygen tanker reached Nagpur on Monday from Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh. The second tanker from Bhilai will embark at midnight today. Moreover, a consignment of 36 tonne oxygen from Bellary will reach Nagpur soon. The oxygen will be distributed to the hospitals through District Collector.

Recently, speaking ata programme, Gadkari had stressed on making long-term arrangements for fighting the pandemic, saying that the situation is very serious and no one knows how long it will last. Gadkari had informed about arranging medical oxygen supply of 40 tonnes from Bhillai for Nagpur hospitals.



