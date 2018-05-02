Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 19th, 2021

    First trip of 16-tonne oxygen tanker reaches Nagpur after Gadkari’s push

    Nagpur: Following painstaking efforts put in by Union Minister MP Nitin Gadkari to overcome shortage of oxygen supply in the city, the first trip of 16-tonne oxygen tanker reached Nagpur on Monday from Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh. The second tanker from Bhilai will embark at midnight today. Moreover, a consignment of 36 tonne oxygen from Bellary will reach Nagpur soon. The oxygen will be distributed to the hospitals through District Collector.

    Recently, speaking ata programme, Gadkari had stressed on making long-term arrangements for fighting the pandemic, saying that the situation is very serious and no one knows how long it will last. Gadkari had informed about arranging medical oxygen supply of 40 tonnes from Bhillai for Nagpur hospitals.


    Trending In Nagpur
    First trip of 16-tonne oxygen tanker reaches Nagpur after Gadkari’s push
    First trip of 16-tonne oxygen tanker reaches Nagpur after Gadkari’s push
    Goons rob two brothers of cash, Activa in Imambada
    Goons rob two brothers of cash, Activa in Imambada
    Covid impact: With no income, Red Light residents face starvation
    Covid impact: With no income, Red Light residents face starvation
    Bawankule stages dharna over shortage of beds, oxygen, Remdesivir in Nagpur
    Bawankule stages dharna over shortage of beds, oxygen, Remdesivir in Nagpur
    Handholding support & Relief measures required for traders to overcome the setback due to back-to-back lockdowns :Dipen Agrawal
    Handholding support & Relief measures required for traders to overcome the setback due to back-to-back lockdowns :Dipen Agrawal
    More arrests in Remdesivir stealing and blackmarketing in Nagpur
    More arrests in Remdesivir stealing and blackmarketing in Nagpur
    सड़क दुर्घटना में मोटरसाइकिल चालक की मौत
    सड़क दुर्घटना में मोटरसाइकिल चालक की मौत
    पिस्तौल की नोक पर युवकों से छीनी कार
    पिस्तौल की नोक पर युवकों से छीनी कार
    महिला ने फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या
    महिला ने फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या
    Messiah to rescue: Actor Sonu Sood arranges ventilator bed for young Covid patient in Nagpur
    Messiah to rescue: Actor Sonu Sood arranges ventilator bed for young Covid patient in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145