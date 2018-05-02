Stock of Remdesivir reaches Nagpur to overcome shortage crisis

Nagpur: In a kind of solace, the much-awaited stock of Remdesivir injections arrived in Nagpur on Monday morning. The patients, who are facing shortage of the vital anti-Covid drug, could heave a sigh of relief after the arrival of the stock in the city. According to sources, one more consignment of the drug could reach the city sometimes later in the day.

Remdesivir is considered a key antiviral drug in the fight against Covid-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.

However, striking a discordant note, the district administration feels that the new stock will not be enough to meet the growing demand. The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) authorities, on their part, have now decided to distribute Remdesivir to districts as per the number of positive patients. FDA would follow a policy of WHO guidelines which states that only 10% of the positive patients would require Remdesivir.

The District Collector’s office, which could not issue the allotment order for April 17 and 18, is learnt to have got busy in distributing the medicine to Covid hospitals as per the need.

Worried over the shortage of the vital Covid drug, the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had called up Sun Pharma’s chief to arrange for a stock of sufficient number of injections of Remdesivir in Nagpur to overcome the crisis. The Lok Sabha member from Nagpur had spoken to Sun Pharma’s Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi over phone to inform him about the situation here and appealed to him to make available the Remdesivir injections.



