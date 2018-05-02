Goons rob two brothers of cash, Activa in Imambada

Nagpur: Imambada police have arrested two goons on the charges of robbing two brothers of cash and Activa moped on Sunday afternoon. Both the accused have been arrested.

A resident of Savitribai Phule Nagar, near Siddheshwar Hall, Manewada Road, Rakesh Ramesh Dhoke (40) told police that he along with his brother Rahul was going on their Activa moped (MH-40/BA 2758) around 2.30 pm on Sunday. As they reached near TB Ward, the two accused Atish Kailash Takbhore (28), resident of Rajabaksha, near TB Ward, Rajesh Tilak Raut (24), resident of Rambagh, and one more accused stopped the two brothers.

The goons forcibly snatched Rs 2500 cash, a mobile phone worth Rs 5000 from Rakesh and Rahul. The accused also took the keys of Activa and tried to flee with it. However, on shouts by the two brothers, the goons stopped the Activa and threw the keys towards Rakesh.

Imambada API Mudhe, based on Rakesh’s complaint, booked the accused under Sections 392, 506, 34 of the IPC and managed to arrest two accused Atish Takbhore and Rajesh Tilak Raut.



