First time in central india cardiac team of new era hospital performed rare produce to save heart attack patient’s life

Nagpur: – Cardiology team of City’s NewEra Hospital and Research Center Successfully saved the life of a 50-Years old man who had ventricular septal perforation following heart attack.

50-year-oldKamtaprasadDewangan patient had acute heart attack leading to perforation in his heart. This is one of the rare and deadly complication of heart attack, with death rate more than 90%.

Dr Nidheesh Mishra said,” this complication requires high risk open heart surgery which itself carries 15-20% death risk. Another option to avoid this surgery is closing this defect with device without surgery but such complicated procedureusually performed only in larger cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad etc main reason behind this is lack of dedicated and skilled cardiac surgical team and cutting edge technology.”

NewEra hospital cardiology team took this as challenge and planned closure of this defect by septal occlude device. This procedure was performed on 23rd of November, which was successful, patient improved and discharged in stable condition on 26th of November. This procedure was performed by NewEra team of doctors lead by Dr Nidheesh Mishra, Dr Anand Sancheti and assisted by Dr Sandip Dhoot, Dr Manish Choukhandre, Dr AyushmaJejani and other Cath lab staff.

Patient and relatives are grateful to hospital and team Dr. NileshAgrawal, Director of NewEra Hospital says, “Our skilled expert team of doctor and advanced technology helps in handling such critical cases. Our cardiac team is ready to handle any Emergency situation to avoid any kind of delay.”

