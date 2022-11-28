Restore Pre-Matric Scholarship to Minority Students from Class 1st to 8th: Dr. Anees Ahmed

Nagpur: Ex Cabinet Minister Dr.Anees Ahmed submitted a deputation to Union Minority Minister Smt Smriti Irani to restore Pre-Matric Scholarship to Minority Students from Class 1st To 8th. Ahmed also submitted a deputation to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as well as Dy. CM Devendra Fadnavis asking them to speak to Union Minority Ministry and restore the cancelation order. Ahmed said that with this order around 10 lakh students in Maharashtra state alone belonging to Muslim, Christian, Jain. Sikhs ,Jain and Nav Buddhists are likely to suffer. Dr.Anees Ahmed mentioned that Pre-Matric Scholarship from the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) under the Central Ministry of Minority Affairs was a lifeline to lakhs of students from the minority community in the state and around the country.

Anees also expressed shock since the cancellation of the same came in the final stage of the release. Anees Ahmed said as it is the application for the scholarship under NSP is a long process and begins with the applicant filling out the form then it goes through a series of verifications ranging from school verification, to district and state verification and later by the ministry which is the last stage. Anees Ahmed said that the NSP and related scholarship programs were bought in during the UPA regime to support the education of the minority community and fulfilling their right to education but cancelation of the same by Modi led Government clearly proves that Govt is not committed on its stand of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas.

Ahmed said as it is students from 1st to 8th were only getting a meagre amount of 1000 per year as scholarship and instead of stopping the meagre amount in the name that Central Government is providing free education under RTE, scholarship amount should be increased which would help to motivate the parents belonging to Minority community to increase the enrolment ratio which would help the deprived candidates belonging to Minority community to enter mainstream.

