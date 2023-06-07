First rains of Mriga Nakshtra arrive in Nagpur

Nagpur: The first rains in the Mriga Nakshatra have hit Nagpur, which is waiting for Monsoon. Rains accompanied by lightning and thunder brought relief to the people of Nagpur who are being tormented by summer heat.

Not only the farmers but also the common citizens were curious about the arrival of monsoon in Nagpur district. Because the kharif season, which will be important for the farmers’ economy, depends on this monsoon. Due to this, the hopes of the farmers have been raised and rains have appeared in various districts of the state.

As per the met department’s forecast, the city, along with some parts of the region, will experience a few spells of rains in coming days. Officials added that the arrival date for the monsoon for the region is not known yet. As per the latest reports, the Southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerala on time.

