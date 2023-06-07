Thieves decamp with welding, cutter machines, as well as school bags, in Indira Nagar, Nagpur

Nagpur: Three unidentified individuals reportedly carried out a burglary in Indira Nagar, falling under the jurisdiction of the Imamwada Police Station. The accused managed to escape after stealing valuable items, including a welding machine, a cutter machine, and even a school bag belonging to a child.

The Imamwada police promptly registered a case against the culprits and initiated an extensive investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

Residents of the area, who were left shaken by the ordeal, have called for an increase in police patrolling within the locality. The incident has underscored the need for enhanced security measures to prevent such criminal activities and ensure the safety of the residents in Indira Nagar.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement