Ajni-Amravati-Ajni Express train to run as MEMU

Nagpur: Central Railway has decided to convert conventional rakes of Ajni-Amravati-Ajni Express into MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit).

Train No 12119 Amravati-Ajni Exp and Train No 12120 Ajni-Amravati Exp, a popular inter-city train, will run with MEMU coaches from June 10 onwards. The train will have 8 coaches. The Ajni-Amravati Exp leaves Nagpur at 6.30 pm and reaches at 9.50 pm.

From the Amravati end, it starts at 5.30 am and arrives at Ajni at 8.15 am. Both the trains, to and from Amravati, run jam-packed as they are very convenient for inter-city travellers. From Nagpur end the train is very convenient for those travelling to Wardha, mostly students and those working there.

Same is the case with Amravati as the early morning start enables daily travellers to reach their respective offices well in time. The MEMU rakes offer more flexibility and safety for travellers. However it remains to be seen whether the introduction of MEMU rake will cut down travel time between the two cities. With MEMU the advantage is faster acceleration and hence operational time can be adjusted quite easily.

