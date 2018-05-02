First Covid relief supplies arrive from US

India received the first Covid emergency aid supplies from the United States this morning as the country fights a deadly second wave that has strained the healthcare system.

Over 3 lakh cases are getting added to the country’s caseload everyday for more than a week, and SOS messages for hospital beds and medical oxygen have flooded social media.

With more than 400 oxygen cylinders, nearly one million rapid coronavirus test kits, and other hospital equipment, a Super Galaxy military transporter landed at Delhi’s International airport this morning.

In a tweet, the US Embassy shared pictures of the supplies and said: “The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti (sic).”

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden pledged sustained support to India in its fight against Covid. “Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Mr Biden said in a tweet.



