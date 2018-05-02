Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Apr 30th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Former AG Soli Sorabjee passes away at 91

    Former Attorney General and veteran lawyer Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday. He was 91.

    Sorabjee had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2002 for his defence of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights.

    “The gentle giant Soli Sorabjee passed away this morning. Always ready to lend a helping hand Soli Sir leaves behind countless admirers & many memories. My condolences to the family in this hour of grief,” tweeted Union Minister Smriti Irani while condoling Sorabjee’s demise.

    Sorabjee, born in 1930, enrolled at the bar in 1953. In 1971, Bombay High Court designated him as senior advocate.


