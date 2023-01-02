Kerala Athlete’s Death in Nagpur: Doctor reserves PM report, bid to save culprits, alleged family

Nagpur: It’s been over 10-days since Fathima Nida Shihabuddin, from Alappuzha district of Kerala, who had arrived in Nagpur to participate in the Cycle Polo National Championship, had died at Shrikrishna Hospital on Thursday, December 23; however, the actual reason behind her death is yet to be revealed as the doctors has reserved the Post-Modern (PM) report of the budding Kerala Athlete. Fathima’s family members have alleged that it is the bid to save the accused Shrikrishna Hospital doctors.

It may be recalled that Nida, an under-14 polo player of Kerala, had reached Nagpur through a court order from Kerala. After complaining of nausea, she was rushed to Shrikrishna Hospital. During the treatment, she was administered an injection. Following which her health deteriorated. Nida was subsequently put on a ventilator. However, the hospital authorities could not save her life, her family members said.

It was alleged that the Kerala team who came to Nagpur for the competition faced severe discrimination. The National Federation did not provide accommodation and food for the team. The team spent two days in temporary facilities.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Kerala Cycle Polo Association Secretary Riyas narrated the inhuman behavior the Kerala team was subjected to by the federation and alleged malicious practice behind Fathima’s death.

When Nagpur Today contacted Dhantoli Senior Police Inspector Prabhavati Ekurke, she said that, “The exact reason behind Fatima’s death could not be established as doctors have reserved the PM report. We’ve registered a case of accidental death following the complaint,” she said.

. . Shubham Nagdeve

