New Nagpur Announced—But Has MIHAN Been Forgotten?

In a move that has sparked both excitement and skepticism, the Maharashtra government has given in-principle approval to a brand-new urban development initiative—‘New Nagpur’, a proposed hi-tech city to be developed under the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA). Billed as a futuristic smart city modeled on the innovation clusters of Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the announcement comes at a time when one major question looms large:

What happened to MIHAN?

MIHAN: The Forgotten Mega Project?

Once hailed as the crown jewel of Nagpur’s economic future, the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) was envisioned as one of India’s largest infrastructure projects. However, despite years of development, MIHAN has yet to deliver on its ambitious promises—thousands of acres remain under-utilized, industries are sparse, and projected employment numbers have fallen short.

This naturally raises concerns:

Has the government abandoned the MIHAN dream in favor of something new and shiny?

What Is ‘New Nagpur’ All About?

The New Nagpur project promises:

Hi-tech IT and innovation parks

Integrated smart mobility and green energy systems

Planned residential and commercial hubs

Opportunities for startups, research, and global investment

According to early proposals, the project seeks to position Nagpur as a next-generation growth hub in Central India. However, key details like project timelines, location, and funding sources remain unclear.

Two Projects, One City: Redundant or Complementary?

While MIHAN focused on aviation, logistics, and manufacturing, New Nagpur seems to emphasize digital innovation and urban tech. But the concern is not about the concept—it’s about the execution.

Nagpuris are right to ask:

What happens to the incomplete land and infrastructure in MIHAN?

Why weren’t efforts focused on reviving MIHAN with modern upgrades , rather than starting afresh?

Is Politics Driving the Timing?

With NMC elections on the horizon, some view the timing of this announcement as politically strategic. Historically, major project declarations tend to surface ahead of local body elections, often with little follow-through.

The government must address the perception that New Nagpur is more about votes than vision. Without clear answers and follow-through, the public may treat it as yet another paper city.

The Real Need: Strengthening the Existing Nagpur

Nagpur already has:

A metro system

Smart City initiatives

Expanding road and civic networks

Instead of diverting attention, why not invest in completing MIHAN, expanding inner-city infrastructure, and addressing urban challenges like waste management, traffic, and public amenities?

Citizens Deserve Clarity

Before moving forward with New Nagpur, the public has a right to know:

How is New Nagpur different from MIHAN?

What lessons were learned from MIHAN’s shortcomings?

How will both projects co-exist?

Is there a comprehensive development strategy or just fragmented announcements?

The vision of a hi-tech, sustainable city is commendable—but only if it builds on the foundation already laid. MIHAN cannot be reduced to a footnote in Nagpur’s development story. Until the government clearly outlines how it plans to balance new ambitions with past commitments, skepticism will persist.

For now, New Nagpur may be the future—but MIHAN is the unfinished present.

