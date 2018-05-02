Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Oct 6th, 2020
    FIRs against social media accounts for trolling Mumbai top cop

    Mumbai Police’s cyber cell has registered two FIRs against unidentified persons for trolling city police commissioner on social media and using abusive language against him and the security force, an official said on Tuesday. The police have come to know that several fake social media accounts are being used for the purpose, the official said.

    “Several social media account holders are trolling Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on different platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and are using abusive language against him and the force,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, cyber cell, Rashmi Karandikar said. Taking serious note of it, the cyber cell has registered two FIRs against such account holders under provisions of the Information Technology Act, she said.

    “Most of these accounts are fake and we will be taking action against the account holders,” the official said. One of the FIRs was registered on Sunday and another was lodged last month, she said. Some of these account holders used morphed images of the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai police commissioner, she said. The cyber cell is conducting a probe into both the FIRs, the official added.





