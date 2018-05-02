Nagpur Round Table 83 recognized for selfless work of feeding poor during lockdown

Nagpur Round Table 83 bags 4 Area Awards in 41st AGM

Nagpur: Disasters like the Covid-19 pandemic are by their very nature unforeseen, and require a response not only on an unprecedented scale but one not thought of before. In such a situation, philanthropic organizations like the Nagpur Round Table-83 came forward and did their best to allay the hunger of many.

The Tablers of Nagpur Round Table-83 took it upon themselves in providing food to the poorest who lost livelihoods and have no safety net especially migrant workers, slum dwellers and daily wage earners who were living as they are in limbo. From delivering essential supplies to the vulnerable to undertaking fundraising drives for various charity works, Nagpur Round Table-83 is full of “Unsung Heroes” who have made monumental differences to thousands of families in various parts of Nagpur during the initial days of total lockdown due to pandemic.

During the recently held on-line Annual General Body Meeting on October4, 2020, Nagpur Round Table-83 were awarded for their hard work in various spheres of life be it for the children, or for the personality development activity for the youth, or for the excellent community service.

Area 3 comprises of 22 Tables from Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Bhilai, Raipur and Bilaspur. There were various points in the agenda in the AGM such as Passing the last years account, next-year’s budget, appointing the auditors, Operation of Bank Account, etc. The most important is the recognizing of the work done by Tables and Tablers in the past one year (i.e. 2019-2020).

Nagpur Round Table-83 bagged the following awards for their work throughout the year under Chairman LMF Tabler Rahul Agarwala and the Team of 2019-20

BRONZE for

1. Twinklers Activity (Activities related to Children)

SILVER for

2. LAPD (Leadership And Personality Development)

3. Community Services

GOLD for

4. Publicity

5. Best Secretary (Tr. Ajay Chandwani)

PLATINUM for

6. Internal Extensions

7. Event Host for Inter Table Event (COB).

COB is also called Change Over Banquet where the new National President takes over the Jewels and starts the Year. The Area Chairman recognized and appreciated the exemplary work of the Tablers of Nagpur Round Tables during the initial lockdowns of the Pandemic and wished Nagpur RT 83 the very best and hoped to see great work from Nagpur in the future.





