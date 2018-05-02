Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sun, Jul 28th, 2019

Firing competition in NCC camp

Nagpur: On day 6 of the ongoing NCC camp at Somnath, Mul where 400 girl cadets of Vidharba are undergoing training cadets participated in the Extempore Speech competition, Slogan writing competition, Quiz competition on military subjects, Inter Company Musical Chairs and Kho Kho Competition.

The topic for the Debate Competition was “Is Women Empowerment in India a reality? The debate aroused a healthy discussion and the cadets put forward many thought provoking questions on the topic. Cdt Ananya A of Anand Niketan Warora argued that girls are still not accepted in the Sainik Schools while Cdt Nidhi Kherde of Thappar High School, Ballarpur argued that the prize money for the men’s format of all games is more than that of the women’s tournament in the same sport.

In the individual 0.22 mm Firing Competition the Gold was bagged by Cdt Laxmi of Nevja Bai Hitkareeni College, Brahmapuri and the Silver went to Cdt Preeti also of Nevja Bai Hitkareeni College, Bramhapuri. The prize distribution will take place on 28 Jul 19 at Somnath, Mul.

