Published On : Tue, Jun 25th, 2019

Fire Safety Violation : No coaching class sealed yet, says CFO

Nagpur: Rubbishing the news published across prominent local dailies on Tuesday that Sneha Tuition Classes, Nandanvan, Caliber Nova Classes, Sanskar Academy both in Mahal and Sharda Classes in Pratap Nagar were sealed for inadequate fire safety measures, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Rajendra Uchake on Tuesday revealed to Nagpur Today that, no classes in the city have been sealed yet.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, the CFO asserted that, “There has been some misinterpretation from the newspapers’ side as the Fire Department only issued precautionary guidelines and filed FIR against the said tuition classes,” and clarified that “No classes in the city have been sealed,”

It is prominent to recall that, on Friday, May 24 this year a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Surat in Gujarat caught fire causing 19 teenage students their life. Many of whom jumped and fell to their deaths while some got suffocated owing to severe smoke of the fire.

Following which Nagpur Today reported that, by any means if similar tragedy would have hit the Orange city, the consequences would be catastrophic as none of the prime coaching classes have fire NOC nor they are operating with essential fire safety required for educational bundling, which revealed the report of Fire Department.

